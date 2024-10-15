GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rallis India Q2 net profit jumps 20% to ₹98 crore

Published - October 15, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Gyanendra Shukla

Gyanendra Shukla | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rallis India Ltd., a Tata Group company, reported second quarter net profit grew 19.51% to ₹98 crore from ₹82 crore in the year-earlier period.

Sales revenue for the quarter ended September 30, grew 11.53% to ₹928 crore compared with ₹832 crore in the same period last year.

“We had a strong Q2 FY25 performance helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market both in the crop care and seeds business,” said MD & CEO Gyanendra Shukla.

Strong domestic demand with above normal monsoon and better commodity prices helped, he added. “Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in the domestic business. We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels,” Mr. Shukla said.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.