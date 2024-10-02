ADVERTISEMENT

Rakesh Makhija takes over as Castrol India Chairman

Updated - October 02, 2024 12:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Rakesh Makhija has held senior positions at SKF Group, Tata Honeywell Ltd, and Honeywell International, and was recently the Non-Executive Chairman of Axis Bank Ltd

The Hindu Bureau

Rakesh Makhija | Photo Credit: Screen grab from Castrol India official website

Castrol India Ltd, a lubricant manufacturer on Tuesday (October 2, 2024) announced that Rakesh Makhija has assumed the role of Chairman, succeeding R. Gopalakrishnan, who has stepped down after 24 years of service, including five years as Chairman.

Castrol India also said Satyavati Berera has joined the company as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairperson, effective Tuesday (October 2, 2024). She was a former Chief Operating Officer of PwC India succeeds Uday Khanna.

The company recently appointed Kartikeya Dube as a Nominee Director, effective 30 July 2024. 

