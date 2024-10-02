Rakesh Makhija takes over as Castrol India Chairman

Castrol India Ltd, a lubricant manufacturer on Tuesday (October 2, 2024) announced that Rakesh Makhija has assumed the role of Chairman, succeeding R. Gopalakrishnan, who has stepped down after 24 years of service, including five years as Chairman.

Mr. Makhija has held senior positions at SKF Group, Tata Honeywell Ltd, and Honeywell International, and was recently the Non-Executive Chairman of Axis Bank Ltd.

Castrol India also said Satyavati Berera has joined the company as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairperson, effective Tuesday (October 2, 2024). She was a former Chief Operating Officer of PwC India succeeds Uday Khanna.

The company recently appointed Kartikeya Dube as a Nominee Director, effective 30 July 2024.

The company said Sangeeta Talwar, an independent director with experience in marketing, sales, and leadership roles at various global corporations, will continue to serve on the board.

“She will continue to Chair the Nomination Remuneration and Compensation (NRC) Committee as well as assume the Chairmanship of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee,” it added.

