Rakesh Bhardwaj is Ola Group’s new CIO

Mobility player Ola appointed Rakesh Bhardwaj as group chief information officer (CIO). In this role, Mr. Bhardwaj would provide strategic direction to the group’s IT initiatives covering information systems, tools, security, IT infrastructure and assets across the company’s global operations and businesses, Ola said. Prior to this, he served as global CIO for Cognizant, CIO for GE Healthcare and CIO for GE Aviation and Transportation.

Ola last week hired N. Balachandar as CHRO and Wayne Burgess as head of design for Ola Electric.