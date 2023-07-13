HamberMenu
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to join BYJU’S advisory council

July 13, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rajnish Kumar, former chairperson of the State Bank of India, and Mohandas Pai, investor and former CFO of Infosys, would join the newly constituted advisory council of BYJU’S, the edtech firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The council would play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring BYJU’S Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company’s future. It would also bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help BYJU’S maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space, the company said. A month ago, Deloitte, BYJU’S auditor, discontinued its engagement with the edtech firm as BYJU’S failed to provide ample financial data for auditing purposes. Surrounded by many controversies, the company has been under scrutiny in the last over a year.

