Rajendran takes charge as SEBI ED

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 01, 2022 22:07 IST

B. Rajendran took charge as the Executive Director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) here on Tuesday.

He will handle the Corporation Finance Investigation Department (CFID) and Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), the markets regulator said in a statement. Prior to his elevation as Executive Director, he was Chief General Manager in SEBI and had handled several assignments in SEBI since his joining in 1996.

He has in the past served in various departments in SEBI including Market Regulation Department (MRD), Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), Office of Investor Assistance and Education (OIAE), Investigations Department (IVD) and also as Regional Director, Southern Regional Office. 

He also administered the Integrated Market Surveillance System (IMSS) in SEBI and also conceptualised SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES).

Mr. Rajendran was associated with various SEBI committees, including Secondary Markets Advisory Committee (SMAC), Commodities Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC), Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee (AIPAC) and FPI Advisory Committee.

A Cost Accountant, he holds M.Com., B.A. (Corporate Secretaryship) and P.G. Diploma in Securities Laws from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

