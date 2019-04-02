Rajan Anandan quits Google

Rajan Anandan, Google’s southeast Asia and India vice-president, has quit the company after an eight-year stint, to join Sequoia Capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rajan Anandan to Sequoia Capital India as a Managing Director,” Sequoia Capital managing director Shailendra J. Singh, said in a Linkedin post.

He added that Mr. Anandan would join the leadership team at the firm, in addition to the six current managing directors, and focus on developing ‘Surge’ into the world’s top scale-up programme for start-ups by acting as an investment advisor and mentor to the program’s founders.

Surge is a program aimed at early-stage start-ups to engineer “rapid progress” for them “by enabling disproportionate access to capital, talent, network and decades of company-building knowledge”. Mr. Anandan will continue to be with Google till the end of April.

Meanwhile, Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will take up the responsibility in the interim for Google India. Mr. Anandan, in a tweet, said, “8 amazing years. 850 million Internet users across India and SEA. Many billions of revenue and fastest-growing region in the world. Incredible team that thinks big and executes superbly. Thank you @GoogleIndia #GoogleSEA. Loved every minute.”

As head of Google India & southeast Asia, Mr. Anandan has played a key role in expanding the Internet ecosystem in the region, increasing adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation, while building a multi-billion dollar business that continues to grow very fast, Mr. Singh said.

Additionally, he is also a prolific angel investor who has backed a large number of start-ups in the early stages.

Mr. Singh said that Mr. Anandan’s deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help Surge founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow.

Scott Beaumont, President, Google Asia Pacific, in an emailed statement said, “We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures”.