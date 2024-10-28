Raise import tariff on aluminium to encourage fresh investments, say producers

Indian aluminium producers have urged the Centre to raise the import duty on aluminium to encourage fresh investments, citing a surge in imports of primary aliminium as well as low-quality scrap over the part two years, particularly from China.

Stressing that low import duties and a prevalent duty difference between primary goods and scrap in aluminium are the primary driver of this import spike, the Aluminium Association of India has written to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to address the issue.