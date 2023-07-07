Raintree Foundation gets listed on BSE Social Stock Exchange

July 07, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Raintree Foundation, a non-profit entity which is working to build climate resilience in the Western Ghats since 2018, said it has got registered on the Social Stock Exchange of the BSE.

The SSE concept was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech for the financial year 2019-20. The objective was to promote collaboration from the public with social enterprises to support development of social change initiatives across India.

“This milestone not only signifies our own success but also serves as a beacon of hope for the entire social impact sector. By gaining access to the SSE, we have unlocked a plethora of untapped opportunities, empowering us to harness innovative financial models and resources effectively,” Kiran Vernekar, CEO, Raintree Foundation said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.