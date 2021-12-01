Business

Railway Ministry scraps ‘private trains’ tender

The Ministry of Railways has scrapped the tender inviting bids from private operators to run trains on select routes following muted response, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The bids were invited to induct 151 trains over 12 clusters via public private partnership (PPP). The bids for the RFP stage were opened in July this year.

“In all 5 bids were received for three clusters namely Cluster-2 (Mumbai-2), Cluster-3 (Delhi-1) and Cluster4 (Delhi-2); no bids were received for the remaining 9 clusters,” Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Minister added that the Tender Committee, after due deliberation, recommended for discharge of the tender. “Competent Authority has accepted the recommendation of the tender committee,” he said.


