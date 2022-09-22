Railways extends allotment period of 'one station one product' outlets to 3 months

Under the scheme, it provides facilities for selling products such as handicraft, textiles and local farm produce

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 22, 2022 11:40 IST

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Railways has decided to increase the allotment of outlets in stations under ‘one station one product’ to three months as against 15 days earlier, according to a new order.

‘One Station One Product’ was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 and aims at promoting the government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative by providing an opportunity for passengers to buy local products via sale outlets at railway stations.

Under this scheme, the Railways provides infrastructure in the form of outlets and stalls for selling products such as handicraft, textiles and handlooms, local agricultural produce, spices and forest products etc.

“The period of allotment of OSOP [One Station One Product] outlets...the competent authority has accorded approval for delegation of powers to DRMs to decide the period of allotment of OSOP outlets up to a period of three months depending upon the prevailing local conditions/requirements,” the order issued on Tuesday said.

Fee hike

However, this will also mean an increase in the registration fees. As per a May 2022 order, a registration fee of ₹1,000 was charged for a 15-day allotment on a lumpsum basis. The fee can be modified depending on the size of the station. “...the registration fee shall increase proportionately...,” it said.

