RailTel to build edge data centres

State-owned RailTel on Wednesday said it will set up several ‘edge data centres’ in railway premises across 102 locations in public-private partnership mode.

The project is expected to attract investments of more than ₹500 crore.

“The major benefit of an edge data centre is the quick delivery of services with minimal latency,” the company said in a statement. “The move will accelerate the pace of digital transformation and efficient digital delivery in rural and semi-rural areas.”

It added the process to establish these centres had been set in motion with the floating of ‘expression of interest’ by the company.


