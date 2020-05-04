Business

Raghuvir Srinivasan to take over as Editor of BusinessLine

Raghuvir Srinivasan

Raghuvir Srinivasan   | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt Ltd has decided to appoint Raghuvir Srinivasan, Business Editor of The Hindu, to succeed Raghavan Srinivasan, Editor of BusinessLine, when the latter retires on August 31, 2020.

The appointment is on the basis of a recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company’s Board.

Raghuvir Srinivasan will take up his responsibility as Editor, BusinessLine, on September 1, 2020.

