Radisson Hotel Group sets up ‘Meetha’outlet in Mumbai

07 October 2021 21:25 IST

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of its first standalone ‘Meetha’ store of India in Mumbai to strengthen its food and beverages business.

Meetha is a premium retail outlet that offers curated Indian sweets and a pilot store was set up at Radisson Hotels in Delhi-NCR last year. The first standalone outlet has come up at Radisson Mumbai Goregaon.

The Group is now planning to open such stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Amritsar, Guwahati and Pune.

“We are pleased to strengthen our F&B portfolio by introducing Meetha. India’s ever-growing branded mithai industry offers a significant opportunity in the premium space and we are ready to unlock this potential,” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group in a statement.

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group for launching India’s first Meetha outlet. We are positive that the Group’s operational expertise and brand reputation would establish Meetha as the go-to choice for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons,” said Rafiq Balwa, Director, Balwa Group which owns the property at Goregaon.