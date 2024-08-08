Radisson Hotel group plans to open 100 room Park in by Radisson Chennai ECR

Radisson Hotel Group announced the expansion of its upper-midscale brand Park Inn by Radisson brand with the signing of 100-room property in Chennai ECR.

It is being developed in partnership with Chanda Hotels Pvt. Ltd and set open in Q2 of 2028.

“This new signing is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and allows us to leverage the region’s growing tourism potential,” said Radisson Hotel Group MD and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Nikhil Sharma.

It is the fourth hotel in Chennai city and complements the existing brands such as Radisson Blu and Park Plaza. It is a key milestone in the group ongoing growth in South India, said Radisson Hotel Group Senior Director Development South Asia, Davashish Srivastava.

The group currently operates seven hotels and resorts in Tamil Nadu under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Park Plaza, it said in a statement.