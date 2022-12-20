Radiant Cash Management Services unveils IPO

December 20, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd., an integrated cash logistics player with leading presence in retail cash management segment In India, has announced its initial public offering (IPO) in the price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share.

The IPO will open on December 23, 2022 for subscription and closes on December 27, 2022. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 shares thereafter. The public issue with a face value of ₹1 per equity share comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 33,125,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. Radiant, started by a former officer of the Indian Army, provides services across 13,044 pin codes in India covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep) with about 55,513 touch points serving more than 5,388 locations as of July 31, 2022. The company has provided employment to a large number of ex-servicemen.

Its clients include some of the largest foreign, private and public sector banks, and the end users include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, e-commerce logistics players, railways and retail petroleum distribution outlets.