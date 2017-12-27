Rabobank backed PE picks up 40% in Olive for ₹ 100 crore

India Agri Business Fund II, sponsored by Rabobank, has picked up 40% stake in Olive Bar & Kitchen Private Ltd. (OBKPL) from other private equity investors for about ₹100 crore.

The fund bought the entire stake held by Aditya Birla Private Equity along with a few other shareholders to become a significant investor in the company.

Brands owned by OBKPL are Olive, Fatty Bao, Toast and Tonic, Sodabottle Openerwala, Guppy by Ai and Lady Baga. The food service company has 33 outlets.

Explaining the rationale behind the deal, Rajesh Srivastava, chairman, Rabo Equity Advisors said Rabo wanted to be in the casual, mid-market segment and not in fine dining segment which is more risky.

“Agri food sector is growing big time, all sub sectors are grow ing in double digits and so is food service,”said Mr. Srivastava. “Food service has different formats — casual dining, fine dinning, mass market etc. We were waiting for the right deal where the format has been tried and tested,” Mr. Srivastava told The Hindu.

“We wanted to ensure that they are not in the fine dining segment which, I think, they are little bit risky because per store cost is large.

“So, if one outlet does not do well, then the cost of closure and relocation becomes very high,” he added.

He said while the restaurant chain is present in three cities - Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi - and plan is to to grow to other cities too and in overseas geographies in the times to come. (End)