R. Dinesh takes over as CII President for 2023-24

May 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R. Dinesh on Thursday assumed office as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President for 2023-24 while ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri named President-designate.

The CII National Council, which met in New Delhi to elect new office-bearers for 2023-24, also named EY Chairman India Region Rajiv Memani as Vice-President.

Mr. Dinesh is a fourth-generation TVS family member. He has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level. He succeeds Bajaj Finserv Ltd, CMD Sanjiv Bajaj, CII said in a statement.

Mr. Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995. The company, under his leadership has grown multifold to become a billion-dollar company. The company has a presence across continents making it a truly global company and serving customers in over 50 countries.

Mr. Dinesh has won many awards including ‘Icon of the Year’ from ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for the year 2018, Entrepreneur of the Year Award for ‘Services’ category by Ernst & Young in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s “Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014” award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010.

