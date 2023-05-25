HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R. Dinesh takes over as CII President for 2023-24

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri named President-designate

May 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice-Chairman R. Dinesh assumed office as Confederation of Indian Industry President for 2023-24.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice-Chairman R. Dinesh assumed office as Confederation of Indian Industry President for 2023-24.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R. Dinesh on Thursday assumed office as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President for 2023-24 while ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri named President-designate.

The CII National Council, which met in New Delhi to elect new office-bearers for 2023-24, also named EY Chairman India Region Rajiv Memani as Vice-President.

Mr. Dinesh is a fourth-generation TVS family member. He has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level. He succeeds Bajaj Finserv Ltd, CMD Sanjiv Bajaj, CII said in a statement.

Mr. Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995. The company, under his leadership has grown multifold to become a billion-dollar company. The company has a presence across continents making it a truly global company and serving customers in over 50 countries.

Mr. Dinesh has won many awards including ‘Icon of the Year’ from ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for the year 2018, Entrepreneur of the Year Award for ‘Services’ category by Ernst & Young in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s “Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014” award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010.

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri is CII President-designate for 2023-24

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri is CII President-designate for 2023-24

EY Chairman India Region Rajiv Memani is CII Vice- President for 2023-24 

EY Chairman India Region Rajiv Memani is CII Vice- President for 2023-24 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.