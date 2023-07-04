HamberMenu
Quick Heal appoints former Infosys executive as CEO

July 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a cybersecurity solutions provider, said it has appointed Vishal Salvi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective immediately. 

Mr. Salvi, a former executive at Infosys, brings with him over 29 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology in India and globally. 

Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., will continue in the role of Chairman and Managing Director, the company said. 

