Quess hires over 50,000 in last 12 months

20 September 2021 22:37 IST

Quess Corp.’s general staffing division hired more than 50,000 people in the last 12 months and 2.5 lakh associates in the past 5 years, the company said.

Ajit Isaac, Founder & Chairman, Quess, said this was a milestone growth that propelled the company to emerge as the world’s fifth-largest staffing company by headcount and the first Indian staffing company to achieve this.

In the last 12 months, hiring in sectors including BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, agriculture, and IT/ ITeS increased by 25%. The FMCG/FMCD sectors have seen a modest growth of 10% to 24%, while retail declined due to the impact of COVID, Quess said.

