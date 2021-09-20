Business

Quess hires over 50,000 in last 12 months

Quess Corp.’s general staffing division hired more than 50,000 people in the last 12 months and 2.5 lakh associates in the past 5 years, the company said.

Ajit Isaac, Founder & Chairman, Quess, said this was a milestone growth that propelled the company to emerge as the world’s fifth-largest staffing company by headcount and the first Indian staffing company to achieve this.

In the last 12 months, hiring in sectors including BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, agriculture, and IT/ ITeS increased by 25%. The FMCG/FMCD sectors have seen a modest growth of 10% to 24%, while retail declined due to the impact of COVID, Quess said.


