Quess Corp’s general staffing hires over 50,000 people LTM

The staffing firm hired 2.5 lakh associates in last 5 years.

Quess Corp’s general staffing division hired over 50,000 people last 12 months (LTM) and 2,50,000 associates in the past five years, posting a headcount growth of 285%, said the company.

Ajit Isaac, Founder and Chairman of Quess Corp, claimed it was a milestone growth that propelled the company to emerge as the world’s fifth largest staffing company by headcount and the first Indian staffing company to achieve this feat.

In the last 12 months, hiring in BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Industries and Public enterprises, agriculture, and IT/ ITeS increased by 25%. The FMCG/FMCD sectors have seen a modest growth of 10% to 24% while Retail declined due to COVID-19’s impact on entertainment, travel, hospitality, tourism and mall operations, Quess Corp said.