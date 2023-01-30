Quantum Energy to roll out maiden e-scooter by March

January 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle firm Quantum Energy will be unveiling its maiden high-speed electric scooter Plasma by March and e-motorbike by year end, said its director Prakash R.K. Chukkapalli.

“Right now, we are making three variants of electric two-wheeler with the help of Korean and Chinese technologies. We also do some customisation for the Indian market by adding tyres, batteries, shock absorbers and stand,” he said.

Backed by 50-year-old Kusalava Group, Quantum Energy has its manufacturing facility and R&D Centre in Hyderabad. Currently, it has a capacity to produce 5,000 EVs per month and this would be doubled by March 2024.

According to him, the first customised high-speed vehicle from Quantum Energy would be rolled out by March, incorporating indigenous technology. Besides, they were also working on 125cc electric motorbike by December/January 2024.

Stating the number of sales outlets would touch 100 by March 2023 from the present 73, he said plans were on to expand its network by entering into tie-ups with master franchisees in MP, Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, J&K and U.P. to take the total number to 170.

Mr. Chukkapalli, was in the city to announce the company’s foray into Tamil Nadu market by joining hands with EV technology firm Calliper Green Vehicles Ltd., that sells low-speed electric scooters in rural markets and e-bicycles.

Over the next six months, Calliper will be investing ₹100 crore towards setting up 150 showroom-cum-service centres in the major cities and towns in Tamil Nadu, said its chairman Manickam.