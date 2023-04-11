Quality Control Orders unveiled for technical textile products

April 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ministry of Textiles has introduced two Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 technical textile items, including 19 geo textile and 12 protective textile products.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry Rajeev Saxena told presspersons on Tuesday that the QCOs are the first technical regulation in the country for technical textile products.

The 19 geo textile items include Laminated High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven geo membrane for waterproof lining, PVC geo membranes, and needle punched non-woven geobags. The protective textile products include curtains and drapes, upholstered composites used for non-domestic furniture, bullet resistant jackets, and protective clothing for firefighters.

Mandatory BIS marking for these products will come into effect 180 days immediately after the date of the publication of the orders in the gazette and both, domestic manufacturers and those abroad who export to India, will have to meet the standards.

In the second phase, the Ministry plans to issue two more QCOs for 28 items that will cover 22 agro textile products and six medical textile items. In phase three, it plans to bring over 30 technical textile items under the QCO, he said.

