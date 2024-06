Textile and garment exporters importing inputs (polyester and viscose fibres) under Advance Authorisation, Export Oriented Unit, and Special Economic Zone schemes are exempted from the mandatory quality control order (QCO). However, the export obligation period for such imports is restricted to 180 days from the date of clearance of import consignments in respect of QCO exemption, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification on Thursday.

