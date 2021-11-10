Business

QPS Global plans to hire 200 people

Card issuance platform QPS Global said it would hire more than 200 employees across verticals to support its overseas expansion.

Currently at a strength of 40 employees, it plans to double its workforce in its offices like Dubai and London, it said.

Apart from that, major focus would also be to expand its technology team which is based out of Bengaluru, it said.

Vinay Kalantri, Founder & CEO, QPS Global said, “In the last 6 months we have expanded our business operations cross India, Europe and the Middle East. We are eyeing a revenue of $100 million in the coming 2 years.”

The firm said it recently expanded its business operations in Europe and set up an office in London. Post which, it expanded in the West Asia and set up its office in Dubai.

Going forward, it is also looking at expanding its business operations across markets like India, UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bahrain, Egypt and Bhutan, it said.


