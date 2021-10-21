QJobs sees huge uptick in blue grey collar hiring since Jan 2021

QJobs, a Quess Corp-owned platform for blue and grey collar job seekers, has touched 1 million user mark in the last 10 months and also witnessed a 320% growth in hiring of blue and grey collar talent.

Since January 2021, the platform could save 2.9 lakh hours of hiring time for 3,600 recruiters, offered upskilling training to 1.8 lakh job seekers and facilitated 1.5 million recruiter-candidate interactions, said QJobs in a statement.

Sekhar Garisa, President, Emerging Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer, Quess Corp, said, “Our goal is to double the candidates on the platform in the next 100 days and want to offer the most efficient talent platform to recruiters and candidates. Our endeavour is to touch 10 million lives by 2022.”