Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund to invest in Reliance Retail: report

July 26, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - London

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns an 85% stake in RRVL which is run by Mr. Ambani’s daughter, Isha

The Hindu Bureau

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is considering investing in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the London-based Financial Times reported. QIA is looking to invest around $1 billion for an approximately 1% stake in the retail giant, as per the report, citing three anonymous sources.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns an 85% stake in RRVL which is run by Mr. Ambani’s daughter, Isha. RRVL has businesses in a range of sectors, such as consumer electronics, groceries, footwear, home appliances etc.

