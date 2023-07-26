Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund to invest in Reliance Retail: report

July 26, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - London

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is considering investing in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the London-based Financial Times reported. QIA is looking to invest around $1 billion for an approximately 1% stake in the retail giant, as per the report, citing three anonymous sources.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns an 85% stake in RRVL which is run by Mr. Ambani’s daughter, Isha. RRVL has businesses in a range of sectors, such as consumer electronics, groceries, footwear, home appliances etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT