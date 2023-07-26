HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund to invest in Reliance Retail: report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns an 85% stake in RRVL which is run by Mr. Ambani’s daughter, Isha

July 26, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - London

The Hindu Bureau

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is considering investing in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the London-based Financial Times reported. QIA is looking to invest around $1 billion for an approximately 1% stake in the retail giant, as per the report, citing three anonymous sources.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns an 85% stake in RRVL which is run by Mr. Ambani’s daughter, Isha. RRVL has businesses in a range of sectors, such as consumer electronics, groceries, footwear, home appliances etc.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.