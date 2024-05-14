Australian airline Qantas will increase the frequency of flights on the Bengaluru-Sydney route from mid-December. The airline will increase the frequency from five flights a week to one every day between the two cities.

According to the airline, flights from Sydney to Bengaluru will increase from five per week to daily to cater to strong demand during the peak holiday season.

The extra flights will operate between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period.

Tickets for the additional flights are available for sale at qantas.com and through travel agents.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said, “Demand for travel between India and Australia continues to be incredibly strong. We’re pleased to be responding with extra flights to Sydney. These additional flights are timed to carry more travellers to Australia in summer while also helping more families and friends reconnect over the holiday period.”

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Chief Operating Officer Satyaki Raghunath said, “We are delighted by the impressive success that Qantas has experienced at KIA. This expansion, commencing in the first half of December 2024, will deliver added convenience and flexibility to travellers from south and central India, offering them a wider range of options for both business and leisure travel.”

In September 2022, Qantas launched a service on the Bengaluru-Sydney route, providing the first direct connection between southern India and Australia by any airline.

QF68 cut nearly three hours off the then fastest travel time between the two cities and boosted connectivity between India and New South Wales in Australia.

Qantas operates to India with a fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft. In addition to economy, each flight offers 27 Business Class suites in 1-2-1 configuration, with each suite featuring direct aisle access and converting into a lie-flat bed. All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages, and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.

Qantas recently announced that the airline would accelerate a programme to introduce ‘fast and free’ wi-fi across its fleet of international aircraft, including the A330s, with enough bandwidth for every passenger to enjoy a fast and consistent connection. The service will be progressively rolled out on Qantas flights between India and Australia in 2025.

