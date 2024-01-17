Q3 growth may slip below 6%: ICRA

January 17, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Real GDP growth may have slowed to under 6% in the October to December 2023 quarter from 7.6% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday, citing a sequential softening in a majority of high-frequency indicators.

The firm’s economists also referred to the slump in the Centre’s capital expenditure in Q3, with October and November seeing a 8.8% dip year-on-year, and their expectations of “little-to-no” growth in the Gross Value Added (GVA) by the Agriculture sector, in their rationale for the growth downtick in the last quarter. The sharp fall in Kharif crop output and weak progress of Rabi sowing for some crops will hurt the farm sector GVA.

“ICRA remains apprehensive of the sustenance in the growth momentum in Q3. We project the GDP growth to slow down to below 6% in Q3 FY2024 from 7.6% in Q2, substantially lower than the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) forecast of 6.5% for that quarter,” they said in a monthly report monitoring business activity, which pointed to December’s economic activity growing at a six-month low pace of 8.1%.

In December, the Reserve Bank of India’s MPC had scaled up its GDP growth forecast for the year to 7% from 6.5%, with Q3 projected to grow 6.5%, followed by a 6% rise in Q4. In its first advance estimates of national income released earlier this month, the National Statistical Office has projected GDP to grow 7.3% this year, higher than the 7.2% recorded in 2022-23.

Year-on-year growth moderated for the second month in a row in December, which ICRA said could be attributed to easing of momentum after the festive period, as well as tapering demand for petrol and electricity with the onset of winter in North India, along with base effects.

Though ICRA’s Business Activity Monitor index grew at a three-quarter higher of 10.3% in Q3, the firm said this was not broad-based, with a few indicators such as two-wheeler sales, non-oil exports and port cargo traffic driving the uptick. As many as nine of 15 non-financial indicators reported a growth deceleration from Q2 levels, including commercial vehicles’ production and finished steel consumption.

