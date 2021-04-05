Q1 residential market sales, launches maintain tempo

HYDERABAD

A total of 71,963 residential units were sold across eight major cities in the country during the January-March quarter compared to Q1 2020 representing a growth of 44%, real estate consultancy Knight Frank said on Monday.

It said this ‘healthy growth’ also encouraged developers to introduce new projects involving 76,006 units, in the eight cities, during the period, or 38% more than the year-earlier period.

Quarterly sales volumes have steadily improved since Q2 2020 and surpassed the 2019 pre-COVID quarterly sales average in Q1 2021. “Considering this is the second consecutive quarter to cross the 2019 quarterly sales average, we believe the market is recovering well, if not having done so already,” a statement from Knight Frank said.

Mumbai and Pune led in both launches and sales, a development that, the consultancy said, came in the backdrop of a significant regulatory impetus in the form of discounts in stamp duty charges.

In the last few weeks of Q1 2021, Karnataka also announced stamp duty sops to home buyers for residences costing up to ₹45 lakh. However, the impact of this concession may only be seen in the subsequent quarters.

More sales helped moderate the intensity of the YoY fall in residential prices of most markets. Hyderabad and the National Capital Region saw a marginal growth in prices compared with a year ago. On a sequential basis, housing prices remained stable in most cities and recorded an increase in the case of Chennai and Hyderabad, the statement said.

“With home loan interest rates at multi-decade lows of sub 7%, a substantial correction in apartment prices, as well as increase in household savings, seems to have convinced home buyers that this was an opportune time to purchase their properties,” said CMD Shishir Baijal.

“While the sentiments have remained largely positive in the first quarter, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has to be factored in for the future. We are yet to understand the complete impact of the ‘second wave’ on the economic activities and resulting wealth creation,” he said.

All the eight cities – Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad – saw an increase in the sales ranging from 18% in the Karnataka capital to 81% in Telangana capital. The number of launches were comparatively lower in Bengaluru and Chennai, while it was higher in the other cities, including a manifold increase in Hyderabad.