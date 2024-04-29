ADVERTISEMENT

PVV Infra board recommends issue of bonus shares

April 29, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of PVV Infra Ltd., which is into solar power rooftop installations, has recommended issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 equity share for every 5 shares held by shareholders.

“The increase in capital base of the company will help in qualifying for various tenders and bidding offers by various government and non-government organisations,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it was availing the benefits of various rooftop solar schemes started by the Central and State governments and such benefits were being passed on to the customers by way of low-cost and quality components.

The company reported a net profit of ₹3.09 crore for FY24 as compared with ₹0.02 crore in FY23. 

Revenues increased to ₹87.92 crore from ₹37.62 crore in FY23.

