PV wholesales rise 29 pc to 2.91 lakh units in October: SIAM

Total dispatches of passenger vehicles, three and two-wheelers last month stood at 19,23,032 units, up 6 per cent from 18,10,856 units in October 2021

PTI NEW DELHI
November 11, 2022 13:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 29 per cent to 2,91,113 units in October aided by robust demand in the festive season, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers were 2,26,353 units in October 2021.

Total two-wheeler dispatches last month increased 2 per cent to 15,77,694 units as compared to October 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Good market sentiments coupled with festive boost, resulted in higher sales in October, especially for passenger vehicles," SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said.

Higher inflation and rising interest rates have impacted the rural market more, thereby returning marginal growth of the two-wheeler segment, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Three-wheeler wholesales last month rose to 54,154 units from 31,812 units in the year-ago period. Passenger three-wheelers are witnessing better offtake due to increased shared mobility in semi-urban and urban areas, Mr. Aggarwal said.

Elaborating further on the sales last month, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said though passenger vehicles reported highest ever domestic sales in April-October 2022, sales of two-wheelers in these seven months were still lower than that of 2016.

"For three-wheelers it is lower than 2010. Similarly, exports of passenger vehicles continued to grow, while there has been a drop in exports of both two and three-wheelers," he added.

Total dispatches of passenger vehicles, three and two-wheelers last month stood at 19,23,032 units, up 6 per cent from 18,10,856 units in October 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)
economy, business and finance
automobile

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app