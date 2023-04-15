ADVERTISEMENT

PV industry sales to hit 4-million this calendar year: Renault MD

April 15, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renault India chief cites strong order book driven by pent-up demand due to a prolonged supply-chain constraint, new launches, government’s infra thrust, drop in CNG prices, and stable and improved job markets

N Anand

Renault India CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle

Domestic passenger vehicle sales are expected to breach the 4-million mark during the calendar year (CY) 2023 despite several constraints, said Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and MD, Renault India.

“I am optimistic that the domestic Total Industry Volume (TIV) would cross the four-million mark due to a strong order book driven by pent-up demand due to a prolonged supply chain constraint, excitement around new launches, government’s thrust on infrastructure development, drop in CNG prices, and stable and improved job markets,” he said during an interaction.

“The growth in TIV would lead to fluctuations in the percentage of market share of automakers, but there will be volume growth for all,” he said.

Last year, the domestic market recorded passenger car sales of 3.8 million units with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia India and Toyota Kirloskar recording ‘good’ growth.

However, he felt the industry could face headwinds this year in the form of semiconductor chip shortage due to China’s Taiwan drill, traction in the electric vehicles market and upcoming general elections.

“The industry is facing semiconductor shortage, but it is not reflected in the supply chain. We are moving chips through precious flights to expedite shipment. If the problem continues for 4-5 months, then it will affect overall production,” he cautioned.

Asked about the ongoing electrification transition, he said that original equipment manufacturers are expected to incur significant investments in the development of ground-up EV platforms and enhance manufacturing capacities. A lot of action is going to be seen on the EV front, he added.

During CY2022, Renault India sold 1.14 lakh cars (across the Kwid, Kiger and Triber models). This year, sales would be ‘more or less’ on the same lines, he said.

While hinting at the possibility of re-entry of its compact sport utility vehicle Duster with more features, he also said that the 800cc Kwid was discontinued recently as it did not conform with the BS-6 Step 2 emission norms.

