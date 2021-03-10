Business

PV dispatches rose 18% in Feb., says SIAM

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 10 March 2021 22:58 IST
Updated: 10 March 2021 22:58 IST

Passenger vehicle (PV) makers dispatched more than 2.81 lakh units to dealers in February, a growth of almost 18% over the same period last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The growth was driven by utility vehicles, whose sales rose 45.4% to more than 1.14 lakh, followed by a growth of about 4% in both cars and vans to more than 1.55 lakh units and 11,902 units, respectively.

Two-wheeler wholesales rose 10.2% to 14.26 lakh units, motorcycles 11.5% to over 9.10 lakh units and scooters 10.9% to 4.64 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales, however, fell 33.8% to 27,331 units.

Advertising
Advertising

Total vehicle sales rose 10.2% to over 17.35 lakh units during February.

Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, noted that total PV sales for April-February were still below the FY16 levels and that of two-wheelers, below the FY15 levels. “Supply-chain challenges, including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in the smooth functioning of the industry,” he added.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...