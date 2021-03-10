Business

PV dispatches rose 18% in Feb., says SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) makers dispatched more than 2.81 lakh units to dealers in February, a growth of almost 18% over the same period last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The growth was driven by utility vehicles, whose sales rose 45.4% to more than 1.14 lakh, followed by a growth of about 4% in both cars and vans to more than 1.55 lakh units and 11,902 units, respectively.

Two-wheeler wholesales rose 10.2% to 14.26 lakh units, motorcycles 11.5% to over 9.10 lakh units and scooters 10.9% to 4.64 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales, however, fell 33.8% to 27,331 units.

Total vehicle sales rose 10.2% to over 17.35 lakh units during February.

Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, noted that total PV sales for April-February were still below the FY16 levels and that of two-wheelers, below the FY15 levels. “Supply-chain challenges, including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in the smooth functioning of the industry,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 10:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pv-dispatches-rose-18-in-feb-says-siam/article34039002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY