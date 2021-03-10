PV dispatches rose 18% in Feb., says SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) makers dispatched more than 2.81 lakh units to dealers in February, a growth of almost 18% over the same period last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
The growth was driven by utility vehicles, whose sales rose 45.4% to more than 1.14 lakh, followed by a growth of about 4% in both cars and vans to more than 1.55 lakh units and 11,902 units, respectively.
Two-wheeler wholesales rose 10.2% to 14.26 lakh units, motorcycles 11.5% to over 9.10 lakh units and scooters 10.9% to 4.64 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales, however, fell 33.8% to 27,331 units.
Total vehicle sales rose 10.2% to over 17.35 lakh units during February.
Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, noted that total PV sales for April-February were still below the FY16 levels and that of two-wheelers, below the FY15 levels. “Supply-chain challenges, including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in the smooth functioning of the industry,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath