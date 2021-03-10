PV dispatches rose 18% in Feb., says SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) makers dispatched more than 2.81 lakh units to dealers in February, a growth of almost 18% over the same period last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The growth was driven by utility vehicles, whose sales rose 45.4% to more than 1.14 lakh, followed by a growth of about 4% in both cars and vans to more than 1.55 lakh units and 11,902 units, respectively.

Two-wheeler wholesales rose 10.2% to 14.26 lakh units, motorcycles 11.5% to over 9.10 lakh units and scooters 10.9% to 4.64 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales, however, fell 33.8% to 27,331 units.

Total vehicle sales rose 10.2% to over 17.35 lakh units during February.

Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, noted that total PV sales for April-February were still below the FY16 levels and that of two-wheelers, below the FY15 levels. “Supply-chain challenges, including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in the smooth functioning of the industry,” he added.