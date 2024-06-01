ADVERTISEMENT

Purvankara unit buys 12.75 acre land in Thane for residential development

Published - June 01, 2024 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘The company will build a high-end, mixed-use residential project at the site and would open bookings during the upcoming festive season’ 

The Hindu Bureau

Ashish Puravankara | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Real estate developer Purvankara Ltd. said its wholly-owned subsidiary Purva Oak Private Ltd. has acquired 12.75 acre of land in Thane near Mumbai for an unspecified amount. 

“The land has an estimated potential carpet area of 18.20 lakh sq. ft. and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹4,000 crore over the project lifecycle,” the company said in a statement.    Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd, said, “This strategic expansion in Thane is in addition to our recent announcements of redevelopment projects in Pali Hill and Lokhandwala. We have added over ₹7,500 crore of GDV to our Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) portfolio between these three acquisitions.”

The company will build a high-end, mixed-use residential project at the site and would open bookings during the upcoming festive season. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US