HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Purvankara bags redevelopment rights of two Mumbai housing societies

November 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puravankara Ltd., a real estate developer, said it has secured the residential redevelopment rights for two housing societies in the western suburbs of Mumbai marking its entry into the redevelopment space in the western region.

Situated in the heart of Lokhandwala in Andheri West, the project is spread over 3 acres. It has a cumulative estimated development potential of 5.8 lakh square feet carpet area, with approximately 3.65 lakh square feet available for sale and a potential gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,500 crore over the project’s lifecycle.

Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara Ltd in a statement , said, “This strategic move underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in Mumbai’s thriving real estate market. We are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and modern homes that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Rajat Rastogi, CEO - West & Commercial Assets-Pan India said, “Andheri- Lokhandwala has emerged as a prominent hotspot in Mumbai’s realty map due to several ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects. With our customer-focused approach and expertise in delivery excellence, this redevelopment project will be a marquee project.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.