‘Purchase cap on fertilisers to hit plantations’

COIMBATORE

20 March 2021 22:19 IST

The United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) has expressed concern over the proposal to implement a maximum limit for purchase of subsidised fertilisers for plantations.

UPASI president Prashant Bhansali said in a release that the proposed limit is 200 bags a month per plantation.

“This move will have severe implications in the plantation sector in South India, which employs 10.82 lakh workers in rural areas and is spread over 11.57 lakh hectares comprising 12.60 lakh holdings,” Mr. Bhansali said.

