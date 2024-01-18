GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puravankara posts 89% growth in pre-sales in 9 months

January 18, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Puravankara Ltd. Group CEO Abhishek Kapoor says they are on the anvil of exploring other markets, including NCR.

Puravankara Ltd. Group CEO Abhishek Kapoor says they are on the anvil of exploring other markets, including NCR. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based Puravankara group has posted 89% growth in pre-sales value of ₹3,967 crore during the first nine months of the current fiscal over the previous year, said a top official.

“Most of the pre-sales happened in two cities namely Bengaluru and Chennai. In terms of volume, the growth was 80% at 5 million sq.ft.,” said group CEO Abhishek Kapoor at a press meet.

The realty developer has completed and delivered 81 residential and commercial projects measuring 46 million sq.ft., across nine cities. Another 29 million sq.ft., projects are under construction. Project launches would happen in the current and forthcoming quarters. The company has a land bank of over 41 million sq.ft., he said.

“We are no longer a Bengaluru firm. We are currently present in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Goa, Mangaluru and Coimbatore. The next launch will happen in Pune, Kochi and Chennai. On the anvil is the entry into NCR,” he said.

Mr. Kapoor was in the city to launch the first phase of Purva Soukhyam, a wellness themed plotted development project spread over 50 acres out of 120 acres in Guduvancheri. It is the third project of Puravankara in Tamil Nadu.

The project comprises more than 2,200 plots ranging from 600-5,000 sq.ft. About 80% of the plots are in the range of 800-1,800 sq.ft.

