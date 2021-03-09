Puravankara enters MMR with ‘ultra-luxury’ project

Realty player Puravankara launched its first ultra-luxury project, ‘Purva Clermont’ a part of its WorldHome Collection, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Puravankara invested ₹450 crore with expected top-line revenue of ₹800 crore. The development will see four towers in the region with a total of 233 residential units and one tower of 79 commercial units, as per the company.

Ashish R. Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited, said “The gradual recovery of the economy has revived the demand within the real estate sector. We strongly believe that the current landscape is ideal for us to strengthen our presence in Mumbai.’’

ends