Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 net profit rises 32% to ₹457 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank reported that its fourth quarter net profit grew 32.08% to ₹457 crore from the year ago period owing to improvement in asset quality. During the quarter the bank’s operating profit surged 69.09% to ₹536 crore year-over-year (YoY).

Return on asset improved 23 basis point (bps) and return on equity rose 259 bps. Net Interest Income (NII) grew 254% to ₹547 crore.

Gross NPA was down to 6.97% from 12.17% in the year ago period. Similarly, Net NPA was lower at 1.84% from 2.74% a year ago. Recovery & upgradation was to the tune of ₹1,153 crore, up 108.50% from the year ago period.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the bank reported net profit grew 26.37% to ₹1,313 crore. NII rose 12.10% to ₹2,973 crore.

Total deposits grew 7.37% to ₹109,665 crore. Gross advances at ₹80,982 crore was 15.05% higher than the previous year.