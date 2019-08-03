Business

Punjab National Bank penalised for delay in reporting Kingfisher Airlines fraud

A view of the Punjab National Bank on the Parliament Street in New Delhi.

A view of the Punjab National Bank on the Parliament Street in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on it for delay in reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines.

“RBI observed from the fraud monitoring report-1 submitted by Punjab National Bank on July, 10 2018 that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited,” PNB said in a regulatory filing.

In exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, a penalty of ₹50 lakh was imposed by the RBI on the bank, it added.

In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said the RBI has imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on it for delay in reporting fraud in an account.

