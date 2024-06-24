Punit Goenka picks up majority stake in Maverick Media

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. in his personal capacity has acquired a majority stake in Maverick Media which is into building large screen cinema viewing experience in India for an unspecified amount The investment will enable Maverick Media to unlock the potential of under-screened markets across the country, by building single-screen theatres in tier II and tier III cities, a statement issued on his behalf said.

Mr. Goenka in a statement said, “The potential of single screen cinemas across several tier II & III cities is immense, and it is imperative to revive this infrastructure, keeping its fabric and cultural essence intact.”

“I am confident in the ability of the team at Maverick to achieve its vision and grow the single-screen cinema business. I truly hope this step enables an economically viable opportunity for cinema exhibition operators across key growth markets in the country,” he added.