Puneet Dalmia named new MD, CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat)

August 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on the culmination of the latter’s decade-long tenure on December 8, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The company’s board has also decided to retain the services of Mr. Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the company’s journey.

Mr. Dalmia has been associated with the Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years, the statement added.

