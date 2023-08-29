HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puneet Dalmia named new MD, CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat)

August 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on the culmination of the latter’s decade-long tenure on 8 December, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The company’s Board has also decided to retain the services of Mr. Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the company’s journey.

Mr. Dalmia has been associated with the Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years, the statement added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.