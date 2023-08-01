ADVERTISEMENT

Puneet Chandok to assume responsibilities from predecessor Anant Maheshwari at Microsoft

August 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

The Hindu Bureau

Puneet Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate.  | Photo Credit: Ravi Putcha

Microsoft has appointed Puneet Chandok as corporate vice-president of Microsoft India and South Asia effective September 1.

Mr. Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate. Prior to this, he was a partner at McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM. He will assume the operational responsibilities from his predecessor Anant Maheshwari who quit Microsoft recently.

Mr. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

