HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puneet Chandok to assume responsibilities from predecessor Anant Maheshwari at Microsoft

Mr. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

August 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Puneet Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate. 

Puneet Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate.  | Photo Credit: Ravi Putcha

Microsoft has appointed Puneet Chandok as corporate vice-president of Microsoft India and South Asia effective September 1.

Mr. Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate. Prior to this, he was a partner at McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM. He will assume the operational responsibilities from his predecessor Anant Maheshwari who quit Microsoft recently.

Mr. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

ends

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.