GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pumpset manufacturers raise prices as raw material cost spikes

Published - May 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pumpset manufacturers have announced to increase the prices of their products following a spike in raw material costs.

The Indian Pump Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, and the Rajkot Engineering Association said in a press release that the manufacturers are increasing the prices by 5-7 % as cost of raw materials, especially pig iron and copper, are going up.

K.V. Karthik, president of IPMA, said that the industry saw a 10% growth in 2023-2024 across segments such as agriculture, domestic, industrial, sewage, and chemical pumps. However, the prices of raw material prices are seeing an upward trend since February. For instance, the price of winding wires has seen an almost 20% jump, he said.

“Sale of pumpsets usually drops during the monsoon months. This year, there will be a fall because of the price increase too. But, the manufacturers have no other option,” he said.

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering / inflation and deflation / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.